A German fan pours whisky on the tomb of musician Jim Morrison at the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris on Saturday. Photo: AP
‘Not the end’: fans of The Doors flock to Paris to mark 50 years since Jim Morrison’s death
- Dozens of fans of the singer, who died in 1971 in Paris of a heart attack, turned up at Morrison’s grave in Pere Lachaise cemetery
- Previous events have been uproarious celebrations, but this time coronavirus restrictions meant a more sombre affair
