Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick appears on BBC TV. He said England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks. Photo: Reuters
Face masks may become a ‘personal choice’ in England, minister says
- British minister Robert Jenrick said England will move into a period where there won’t be legal requirements for wearing face masks
- PM Boris Johnson’s plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions have been scuppered by rising cases, driven by the more transmissible Delta variant
