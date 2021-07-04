Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick appears on BBC TV. He said England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks. Photo: Reuters Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick appears on BBC TV. He said England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick appears on BBC TV. He said England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Face masks may become a ‘personal choice’ in England, minister says

  • British minister Robert Jenrick said England will move into a period where there won’t be legal requirements for wearing face masks
  • PM Boris Johnson’s plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions have been scuppered by rising cases, driven by the more transmissible Delta variant

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:05pm, 4 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick appears on BBC TV. He said England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks. Photo: Reuters Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick appears on BBC TV. He said England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick appears on BBC TV. He said England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE