Pope Francis waves to the crowd on July 4, hours before he was admitted to a hospital in Rome for surgery. Photo: AP Pope Francis waves to the crowd on July 4, hours before he was admitted to a hospital in Rome for surgery. Photo: AP
Pope Francis waves to the crowd on July 4, hours before he was admitted to a hospital in Rome for surgery. Photo: AP
Pope Francis
World /  Europe

Pope Francis admitted to hospital in Rome for surgery

  • The Vatican said the pontiff would have ‘scheduled surgery’ on his colon in Rome’s Gemelli hospital
  • The pope was seen hours earlier addressing thousands of people in St Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing

Topic |   Pope Francis
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:50pm, 4 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis waves to the crowd on July 4, hours before he was admitted to a hospital in Rome for surgery. Photo: AP Pope Francis waves to the crowd on July 4, hours before he was admitted to a hospital in Rome for surgery. Photo: AP
Pope Francis waves to the crowd on July 4, hours before he was admitted to a hospital in Rome for surgery. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE