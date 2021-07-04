Pope Francis waves to the crowd on July 4, hours before he was admitted to a hospital in Rome for surgery. Photo: AP
Pope Francis admitted to hospital in Rome for surgery
- The Vatican said the pontiff would have ‘scheduled surgery’ on his colon in Rome’s Gemelli hospital
- The pope was seen hours earlier addressing thousands of people in St Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing
Topic | Pope Francis
Pope Francis waves to the crowd on July 4, hours before he was admitted to a hospital in Rome for surgery. Photo: AP