A burnt house outside the village of Ora, Cyprus, with the Larnaca mountain region in the background on Sunday. Photo: AP
Suspect arrested in connection with Cyprus mountain fire that killed four
- A 67-year-old farmer was arrested and remanded in custody on suspicion of starting the fire, a charge he denied
- He was seen by an eyewitness leaving the village of Arakapas in his car at the same time the fire started, police said
Topic | Cyprus
A burnt house outside the village of Ora, Cyprus, with the Larnaca mountain region in the background on Sunday. Photo: AP