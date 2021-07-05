A burnt house outside the village of Ora, Cyprus, with the Larnaca mountain region in the background on Sunday. Photo: AP A burnt house outside the village of Ora, Cyprus, with the Larnaca mountain region in the background on Sunday. Photo: AP
Suspect arrested in connection with Cyprus mountain fire that killed four

  • A 67-year-old farmer was arrested and remanded in custody on suspicion of starting the fire, a charge he denied
  • He was seen by an eyewitness leaving the village of Arakapas in his car at the same time the fire started, police said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:04am, 5 Jul, 2021

