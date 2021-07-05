The Duchess of Cambridge received her first Covid-19 vaccine dose in May. Photo: AFP The Duchess of Cambridge received her first Covid-19 vaccine dose in May. Photo: AFP
The Duchess of Cambridge received her first Covid-19 vaccine dose in May. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: UK’s Kate Middleton in self-isolation; France warns of fourth wave

  • Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating at home for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19
  • Elsewhere, Luxembourg’s PM has been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus, while France says a fourth wave of infections could hit by July

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 8:54pm, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Duchess of Cambridge received her first Covid-19 vaccine dose in May. Photo: AFP The Duchess of Cambridge received her first Covid-19 vaccine dose in May. Photo: AFP
The Duchess of Cambridge received her first Covid-19 vaccine dose in May. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE