The Duchess of Cambridge received her first Covid-19 vaccine dose in May. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: UK’s Kate Middleton in self-isolation; France warns of fourth wave
- Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating at home for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19
- Elsewhere, Luxembourg’s PM has been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus, while France says a fourth wave of infections could hit by July
