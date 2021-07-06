Opponents of an LGBT march in Tbilisi, Georgia, push a man as they block off the capital’s main avenue on Monday. Photo: AP
Journalists attacked and 20 injured at anti-LGBT protest in Georgia
- Opponents of the march denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at the journalists
- The Tbilisi Pride group that tried to organise the march said march opponents were supported by the government and by the Georgian Orthodox Church
Topic | Georgia
