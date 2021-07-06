Opponents of an LGBT march in Tbilisi, Georgia, push a man as they block off the capital’s main avenue on Monday. Photo: AP Opponents of an LGBT march in Tbilisi, Georgia, push a man as they block off the capital’s main avenue on Monday. Photo: AP
Opponents of an LGBT march in Tbilisi, Georgia, push a man as they block off the capital’s main avenue on Monday. Photo: AP
Georgia
World /  Europe

Journalists attacked and 20 injured at anti-LGBT protest in Georgia

  • Opponents of the march denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at the journalists
  • The Tbilisi Pride group that tried to organise the march said march opponents were supported by the government and by the Georgian Orthodox Church

Topic |   Georgia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:52am, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Opponents of an LGBT march in Tbilisi, Georgia, push a man as they block off the capital’s main avenue on Monday. Photo: AP Opponents of an LGBT march in Tbilisi, Georgia, push a man as they block off the capital’s main avenue on Monday. Photo: AP
Opponents of an LGBT march in Tbilisi, Georgia, push a man as they block off the capital’s main avenue on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE