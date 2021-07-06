A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon in Greece. Photo: Reuters
Endangered seahorses could be lost if polluted Greek lagoon is not cleaned up, experts warn
- Seahorses, a protected species threatened by overfishing and pollution, need an environment full of organisms to feed on and plant life to hide
- Helped by €21 million of EU funds, the Greek government is going ahead with a long-delayed study on repairing the damage
Topic | Greece
