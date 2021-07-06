A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon in Greece. Photo: Reuters A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon in Greece. Photo: Reuters
A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon in Greece. Photo: Reuters
Greece
World /  Europe

Endangered seahorses could be lost if polluted Greek lagoon is not cleaned up, experts warn

  • Seahorses, a protected species threatened by overfishing and pollution, need an environment full of organisms to feed on and plant life to hide
  • Helped by €21 million of EU funds, the Greek government is going ahead with a long-delayed study on repairing the damage

Topic |   Greece
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:26am, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon in Greece. Photo: Reuters A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon in Greece. Photo: Reuters
A seahorse rests on the seabed of the Aitoliko lagoon in Greece. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE