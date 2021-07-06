Reptile expert Werner Stangl holds a python that slipped down the drains and bit a person who was sitting on the toilet in Graz, Austria on Monday. Photo: Werner Stangl via Reuters
Austrian man bitten on genitals by neighbour’s escaped python while sitting on toilet
- The 65-year-old victim ‘felt a nip in the genital area’ then discovered the albino reticulated python in his toilet
- The snake owner faces an investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm by negligence. The victim sustained only minor injuries, police said
