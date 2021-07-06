Women gather after Spain’s top court finds five men guilty of rape in Madrid on June 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Spain says all non-consensual sex is rape in new ‘yes means yes’ law
- The overhaul of sex crime laws comes five years after an infamous ‘wolf-pack’ case, in which five men raped a teenager at Pamplona’s bull-running festival
- The law will bring Spain into line with 11 other European countries, including Sweden, Portugal and Britain, that use similar legal definitions
Topic | Spain
