A statue pictured at the entrance to the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Tervuren, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
Belgium to begin process to return stolen art from Congo in US$78m museum overhaul
- From the late 19th century to 1960, thousands of art works, from statues to musical instruments, were removed from the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Following a US$78 million overhaul of the Africa Museum, the Belgian government is ready to meet DRC calls for restitution
