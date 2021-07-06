A statue pictured at the entrance to the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Tervuren, Belgium. Photo: Reuters A statue pictured at the entrance to the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Tervuren, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
A statue pictured at the entrance to the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Tervuren, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
Belgium to begin process to return stolen art from Congo in US$78m museum overhaul

  • From the late 19th century to 1960, thousands of art works, from statues to musical instruments, were removed from the Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Following a US$78 million overhaul of the Africa Museum, the Belgian government is ready to meet DRC calls for restitution

Reuters
Updated: 11:45pm, 6 Jul, 2021

