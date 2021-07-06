Bottles of Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot French champagne. Photo: Reuters
France sees red over Russia’s ‘sparkling wine’ label rule for imported champagne
- Moscow wants the label put on all foreign bottles, enraging French producers who assert that only products from Champagne region should sold as champagne
- France’s government says it may refer Russia to the World Trade Organization over the matter
Topic | France
