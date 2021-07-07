Mina Smallman, the mother of Bibaa Henry and Nichole Smallman, outside the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA via AP
Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering British sisters in London park
- The court heard that Danyal Hussein was driven by the deluded belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot
- Prosecutors said the suspect was obsessed with demons and spells, and had signed a pact in his blood with a mythical figure known as King Lucifuge
Topic | Britain
