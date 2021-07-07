Police at the site of a shooting in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Tuesday. Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries was shot in the head, according to reports. Photo: EPA-EFE Police at the site of a shooting in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Tuesday. Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries was shot in the head, according to reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries shot on Amsterdam street, local news reports

  • Amsterdam’s Parool newspaper cited witnesses as saying De Vries had been shot in the head
  • De Vries, 64, is a celebrity in the Netherlands, as a frequent commentator on TV crime shows and as an expert crime reporter

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:21am, 7 Jul, 2021

