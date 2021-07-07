Police at the site of a shooting in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Tuesday. Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries was shot in the head, according to reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries shot on Amsterdam street, local news reports
- Amsterdam’s Parool newspaper cited witnesses as saying De Vries had been shot in the head
- De Vries, 64, is a celebrity in the Netherlands, as a frequent commentator on TV crime shows and as an expert crime reporter
