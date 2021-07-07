From left, director Leos Carax, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg arrive for the screening of Annette at the opening ceremony of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on Tuesday. Photo: EA-EFE
Cannes Film Festival returns to French Riviera after coronavirus hiatus
- The musical drama Annette, starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, had its world premiere at the festival
- Jodie Foster was being given an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s event for her life’s work in cinema
Topic | France
