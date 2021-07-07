John McAfee’s wife says she doesn’t believe he died by suicide

The widow of John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, says that she “does not accept” that her husband died by suicide last month . “The investigation into John's death is still ongoing but I will share what information I can, when I can,” Janice McAfee said in a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday. “Until then, I do not accept the 'suicide' story that has been spread by the malignant cancer that is the MSM [mainstream media]," she wrote. “They and their unnamed sources are not to be trusted.” John McAfee, 75, was found dead in a Barcelona jail cell on June 23. The UK-born tech mogul was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges. I cannot begin to describe this pain I am feeling. That everyone who truly loved John is feeling. I have been struggling to write this tweet since the news of John's death. I still cannot believe he is really gone. I miss you and I will love you forever John David. pic.twitter.com/FnmpaCWxCO — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 6, 2021 A preliminary autopsy on him concluded that he died by suicide, El País reported last month, citing unnamed sources close to the case. In her Tuesday statement, Janice McAfee expressed that she is “still in shock” and “in disbelief” by her husband's death. Epstein-like conspiracy theories spread after John McAfee’s suicide “John should have never spent a day in prison let alone nearly nine months,” Janice said, explaining that she spoke with John twice on the morning of the day he died. “In our last conversations we spoke about the courts decision to extradite him to the US,” she said, noting, “We had a plan of action in place to begin the appeal process and we discussed plans for the next stages of his legal fight.” Janice said that her husband “told me to be strong and not to worry, we would continue to fight all the necessary appeals. His last words to me were ‘I love you, I will call you in the evening’, but sadly that call never happened.” The widow charged that “the story of John's 'suicide' was already prepared and presented to the public before I or his attorneys were even notified of his death.” “Words cannot describe how enraged I am at the fact that I had to hear the news of John's death via a DM on Twitter,” she said. Snowden says Assange ‘could be next’ after McAfee dies in jail The Associated Press previously reported that an official source familiar with the investigation told the news outlet that a suicide note had been found in John's pocket – a detail Janice called into question. “And now it's conveniently reported that there was a 'suicide note' found in his pocket, something that was not mentioned when I collected John's belongings from the prison and another piece of information the media somehow got a hold of before myself and John's attorneys,” Janice wrote. In her tweet, Janice said she “cannot begin to describe this pain I am feeling” and “still cannot believe he is really gone”. Read Business Insider’s story . If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page .