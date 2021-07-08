A UK parliamentary report has detailed steps the British government can take in response to alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: AP A UK parliamentary report has detailed steps the British government can take in response to alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: AP
Britain: report calls for tougher sanctions against China over treatment of Uygur Muslims

  • MP Tom Tugendhat, a China hawk, says the Foreign Affairs Committee report looks into ‘what Britain should do’ to prevent crimes against Uygurs
  • It seeks a ban on cotton imports from Xinjiang, boycotting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, and fast-tracking asylum

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 7:01am, 8 Jul, 2021

A UK parliamentary report has detailed steps the British government can take in response to alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: AP
