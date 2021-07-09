Britain’s Queen Elizabeth visits the set of the long-running television series Coronation Street in Manchester, UK on July Thursday. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth meets actors and crew on set of British TV soap opera Coronation Street
- The queen’s visit marked the long-running television soap opera’s 60th birthday
- The queen told the cast it was ‘really marvellous you’ve been able to carry on’ during the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Britain
