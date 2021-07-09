Emergency services at the scene of small aircraft crash at Orebro Airport in Sweden on Thursday. Photo: TT News Agency via AP
Several people dead after parachuting plane crashes in Sweden

  • The plane crashed during take-off from Orebro airport then caught fire with nine passengers on board, police said
  • It was unclear if all of the passengers died and the cause of the accident was not yet known

DPA
DPA

Updated: 6:23am, 9 Jul, 2021

Emergency services at the scene of small aircraft crash at Orebro Airport in Sweden on Thursday. Photo: TT News Agency via AP

A small aircraft has clashed at the Orebro airport in Sweden, killing several passengers, police said on Thursday evening.

The plane crashed during take-off and then caught fire, with nine passengers on board, police said.

It was unclear if all of the passengers died, and the cause for the accident was also not yet known.

Orebro is located almost 200 kilometres west of Stockholm.

Swedish media reported that the aircraft was a parachuting plane. Newspaper Expressen reported that eight skydivers had been on board the plane, plus the pilot.

Only two years ago, a parachuting plane crashed near the city of Umea in eastern Sweden, killing nine people.

