A tourist boat in Amsterdam. Photo: Reuters
Amsterdam seeks cultural push in shift from sex, cannabis and nightlife tourism
- As the Dutch capital emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is looking to shed its ‘anything goes’ image in favour of its cultural and historical offerings
- Residents say the mass of tourists have contributed to antisocial behaviour, litter and noise, as well as skyrocketing rents due to the boom in holiday rentals
Topic | The Netherlands
A tourist boat in Amsterdam. Photo: Reuters