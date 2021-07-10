A tourist boat in Amsterdam. Photo: Reuters A tourist boat in Amsterdam. Photo: Reuters
Amsterdam seeks cultural push in shift from sex, cannabis and nightlife tourism

  • As the Dutch capital emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is looking to shed its ‘anything goes’ image in favour of its cultural and historical offerings
  • Residents say the mass of tourists have contributed to antisocial behaviour, litter and noise, as well as skyrocketing rents due to the boom in holiday rentals

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:17am, 10 Jul, 2021

