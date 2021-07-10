People attend the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Spain’s unvaccinated youth turning in droves to hospitals amid Delta variant surge
- In Spain, the young are largely socialising while unvaccinated because authorities have strictly prioritised the elderly and most vulnerable groups
- As a result, doctors are seeing people in their 20s and early 30s developing serious pneumonia
