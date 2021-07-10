People attend the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AP People attend the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AP
People attend the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Spain’s unvaccinated youth turning in droves to hospitals amid Delta variant surge

  • In Spain, the young are largely socialising while unvaccinated because authorities have strictly prioritised the elderly and most vulnerable groups
  • As a result, doctors are seeing people in their 20s and early 30s developing serious pneumonia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:30pm, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People attend the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AP People attend the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AP
People attend the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE