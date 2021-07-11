An activist takes part in a rally in Berlin, Germany on Saturday after police forced a woman sunbathing topless to cover up. Photo: EPA-EFE
Women demonstrate topless in Berlin for right to bare breasts in public
- The protest was held in a show of solidarity for a French woman who had not been allowed to sunbathe topless
- A nationwide movement calling for ‘Equal Breasts for All’ is now demanding woman have the right to go topless in places where men do so too
