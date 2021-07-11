An activist takes part in a rally in Berlin, Germany on Saturday after police forced a woman sunbathing topless to cover up. Photo: EPA-EFE An activist takes part in a rally in Berlin, Germany on Saturday after police forced a woman sunbathing topless to cover up. Photo: EPA-EFE
An activist takes part in a rally in Berlin, Germany on Saturday after police forced a woman sunbathing topless to cover up. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany
World /  Europe

Women demonstrate topless in Berlin for right to bare breasts in public

  • The protest was held in a show of solidarity for a French woman who had not been allowed to sunbathe topless
  • A nationwide movement calling for ‘Equal Breasts for All’ is now demanding woman have the right to go topless in places where men do so too

Topic |   Germany
DPA
DPA

Updated: 1:50am, 11 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An activist takes part in a rally in Berlin, Germany on Saturday after police forced a woman sunbathing topless to cover up. Photo: EPA-EFE An activist takes part in a rally in Berlin, Germany on Saturday after police forced a woman sunbathing topless to cover up. Photo: EPA-EFE
An activist takes part in a rally in Berlin, Germany on Saturday after police forced a woman sunbathing topless to cover up. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE