German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Venice, Italy on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
G20 finance ministers approve global tax reform for large companies
- In principle, 131 countries have agreed to guarantee a minimum tax rate for companies of at least 15 per cent
- The minimum tax rate aims to prevent international corporations from shifting profits around the globe to pay as little tax as possible
Topic | Italy
