Director Paul Verhoeven at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Director Paul Verhoeven hits back at fury over his Cannes lesbian nun film Benedetta
- The big-budget film, which delights in its rather obvious eroticism, is in the running for Cannes top prize, the Palme d’Or
- The director, who has also long drawn the ire of feminists, told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival that he had nothing to be ashamed of
