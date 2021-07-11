was infected with both the Alpha and Beta variants of the coronavirus at the same time, researchers in Belgium said on Sunday, adding that the rare phenomenon may be underestimated.

The unvaccinated woman, who lived alone and received at-home nursing care, was admitted to the OLV Hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst after a spate of falls in March and tested positive for Covid-19 the same day.

While her oxygen levels were initially good, her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died five days later.

A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Brussels last month. The Belgian woman infected with two virus variants at once had not been vaccinated. Photo: AFP

When medical staff tested for the presence of any variants of concern they found that she was carrying both the Alpha strain, which originated in

, and the Beta variant first detected in