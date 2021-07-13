Police officers stand guard as football fans gather in London after Italy won the Euro 2020 against England on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Police officers stand guard as football fans gather in London after Italy won the Euro 2020 against England on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Police officers stand guard as football fans gather in London after Italy won the Euro 2020 against England on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Euro 2020
World /  Europe

London police: 86 people arrested around Euro 2020 football final between England and Italy

  • Police said offences ranged from public order offences to actual bodily harm, drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage
  • Police said 19 officers received injuries when supporters clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into Wembley stadium

Topic |   Euro 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:22am, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers stand guard as football fans gather in London after Italy won the Euro 2020 against England on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Police officers stand guard as football fans gather in London after Italy won the Euro 2020 against England on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Police officers stand guard as football fans gather in London after Italy won the Euro 2020 against England on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE