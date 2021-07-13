Police officers stand guard as football fans gather in London after Italy won the Euro 2020 against England on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
London police: 86 people arrested around Euro 2020 football final between England and Italy
- Police said offences ranged from public order offences to actual bodily harm, drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage
- Police said 19 officers received injuries when supporters clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into Wembley stadium
