Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters walk towards a French flag-covered coffin containing the remains of late French General Charles Etienne Gudin during a ceremony at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Remains of Napoleonic general brought back to France from Russia after more than 200 years
- Charles Etienne Gudin de la Sablonniere lost a leg during a battle near the western Russian city of Smolensk in 1812 and died several days later
- After a lengthy hunt for the grave by archaeologists in Russia, the remains were welcomed back at the Bourget airport north of Paris
Topic | Russia
Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters walk towards a French flag-covered coffin containing the remains of late French General Charles Etienne Gudin during a ceremony at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP