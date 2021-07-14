Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters walk towards a French flag-covered coffin containing the remains of late French General Charles Etienne Gudin during a ceremony at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters walk towards a French flag-covered coffin containing the remains of late French General Charles Etienne Gudin during a ceremony at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters walk towards a French flag-covered coffin containing the remains of late French General Charles Etienne Gudin during a ceremony at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Russia
World /  Europe

Remains of Napoleonic general brought back to France from Russia after more than 200 years

  • Charles Etienne Gudin de la Sablonniere lost a leg during a battle near the western Russian city of Smolensk in 1812 and died several days later
  • After a lengthy hunt for the grave by archaeologists in Russia, the remains were welcomed back at the Bourget airport north of Paris

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:45am, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters walk towards a French flag-covered coffin containing the remains of late French General Charles Etienne Gudin during a ceremony at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters walk towards a French flag-covered coffin containing the remains of late French General Charles Etienne Gudin during a ceremony at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters walk towards a French flag-covered coffin containing the remains of late French General Charles Etienne Gudin during a ceremony at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE