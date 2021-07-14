The Google is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters The Google is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters
The Google is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters
French competition watchdog fines Google US$593 million in news copyright row

  • The Competition Authority said Google failed to negotiate ‘in good faith’ with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules
  • It is ‘the biggest ever fine imposed by the Competition Authority for a company’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings,’ said the authority

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:48am, 14 Jul, 2021

