The Google is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters
French competition watchdog fines Google US$593 million in news copyright row
- The Competition Authority said Google failed to negotiate ‘in good faith’ with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules
- It is ‘the biggest ever fine imposed by the Competition Authority for a company’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings,’ said the authority
