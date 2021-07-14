A waiter serves beer in a pub in Cambrai as French President Emmanuel Macron, on TV, addresses the nation about the state of the coronavirus in the country. Photo: Reuters
New restaurant rules in France spark rush for coronavirus vaccine shots
- A ‘health pass’ or negative test from last 48 hours will be required from diners to eat in restaurants
- More than 1.7 million people in France made vaccine appointments on Tuesday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
