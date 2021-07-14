A crew member wearing a face mask walks on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth while it was moored at the port of Limassol in Cyprus. Photo: Reuters A crew member wearing a face mask walks on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth while it was moored at the port of Limassol in Cyprus. Photo: Reuters
UK navy’s flagship hit with Covid-19 outbreak en route to Asia

  • The HMS Queen Elizabeth is leading nine ships on a 42,000-mile deployment across the Mediterranean, the Indian Ocean and East Asia
  • Almost half the warships in its strike group have reportedly been hit by positive cases – but officials say it hasn’t prompted a rethink of the 40-country tour

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Nicosia

Updated: 10:46pm, 14 Jul, 2021

