Netherlands’ Queen Maxima watches a robot cutting a ribbon during the opening of a 3D-printed bridge at the Oudezijds Achterburgwal in Amsterdam on Thursday. Photo: ANP / AFP)
Dutch Queen Maxima teams up with robot to open 3D-printed bridge in Amsterdam
- The distinctive flowing lines of the bridge were created using a 3D printing technique called wire and arc additive manufacturing
- Queen Maxima pushed a green button that set the robot’s arm in motion to cut a ribbon across the bridge with a pair of scissors
Topic | The Netherlands
Netherlands’ Queen Maxima watches a robot cutting a ribbon during the opening of a 3D-printed bridge at the Oudezijds Achterburgwal in Amsterdam on Thursday. Photo: ANP / AFP)