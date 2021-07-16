A ‘stand up to racism’ demonstration at the Marcus Rashford mural in Manchester, after it was defaced following the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. Photo: Reuters
‘Shocking’: racist, religious offences in Britain hit record high in 2020
- Almost 62,000 offences recorded in 2020, up 7 per cent from 2019
- Independent charity calls figures ‘shocking’, a ‘huge cause for concern’
Topic | Racism and prejudice
