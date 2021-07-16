Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. Photo: Handout Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. Photo: Handout
Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. Photo: Handout
Britain
World /  Europe

Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov settles Britain’s largest divorce with US$186 million deal

  • Tatiana Akhmedova accepted a cash and art settlement that is around one-third of a 2016 court award
  • The oligarch will retain his 115-metre, nine-deck luxury superyacht Luna

Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. Photo: Handout Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. Photo: Handout
Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE