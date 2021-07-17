People wait to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Lyon, France. Photo: AP People wait to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Lyon, France. Photo: AP
People wait to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Lyon, France. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: will more stick and less carrot strategy spur Europe’s vaccinations?

  • With the contagious Delta variant spreading rapidly, some leaders see a need for tough steps to get past the pandemic
  • But others say that forcing people to get shots could backfire and break down public confidence in the inoculation drive

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:22pm, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Lyon, France. Photo: AP People wait to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Lyon, France. Photo: AP
People wait to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Lyon, France. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE