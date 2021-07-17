“Within minutes, a wave was in the house,” baker Cornelia Schloesser said of the torrents that arrived in the town of Schuld, carrying her century-old family business with them.

“It’s all been a nightmare for 48 hours, we’re going round in circles here but we can’t do anything,” she said, surveying the heaps of twisted metal, broken glass and wood that have piled up at her former storefront.

A woman is carried through a flooded street in Angleur, Belgium. Photo: AP

In neighbouring Belgium, the death toll jumped to 24 with many people still missing.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo was heading for the scene of what he has called “unprecedented” flood damage in the Meuse river basin. He has declared Tuesday a day of official mourning.

Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also hammered by heavy rains, inundating many areas and forcing thousands to be evacuated in the city of Maastricht.

A burst dam in Germany’s Heinsberg district 65km southwest of Düsseldorf overnight prompted the emergency evacuation of more than 700 residents.

Submerged vehicles on a highway in Erftstadt, western Germany. Photo: AFP

In some affected areas, firefighters, local officials and soldiers, some driving tanks, have begun the colossal work of clearing the piles of debris clogging the streets.

“The task is immense,” said Tim Kurzbach, mayor of Solingen, a city in the south of the Ruhr area.

The real scale of the disaster is only now becoming clear, with damaged buildings being assessed, some of which will have to be demolished, and efforts under way to restore gas, electricity and telephone services.

The disruption to communication networks has complicated efforts to assess the number still missing, and most roads in the submerged Ahr Valley are out of service.

Residents clear mud from houses in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. Photo: dpa

More than 90 of the dead lived in its Ahrweiler district, including 12 residents of a home for the disabled who drowned in the rising waters.

Roger Lewentz, interior minister for Rhineland-Palatinate, told local media up to 60 people were believed to be missing. More than 600 were injured.

The government has said it is working to set up a special aid fund, with the cost of damage expected to reach several billion euros.

Chancellor Angela Merkel , who returned on Friday from a trip to Washington overshadowed by the disaster, vowed to provide “short and long-term support from the government” to stricken municipalities.

Her spokesman said on Friday she was in close contact with regional leaders about “a visit soon to the scene of the catastrophe”.

The flooded area around the Meuse river after a levee of the Juliana Canal broke in the Netherlands. Photo: ANP via AFP

The devastating floods have put climate change back at the centre of Germany’s election campaign ahead of a September 26 poll marking the end of Merkel’s 16 years in power.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged a more “determined” battle against global warming in light of the disaster, ahead of a visit to Erftstadt on Saturday.

Armin Laschet from Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, the front runner to succeed the veteran chancellor, spoke of “a disaster of historic proportions”.

News magazine Der Spiegel said the floods would put a spotlight on the candidates’ response to climate change

“There will be affirmations in the coming days that it’s not an issue for the campaign but of course it is,” it said.

“People want to know how politicians will lead them through something like this.”

German reinsurance giant Munich Re said nations would have to expect rising “frequency and intensity” of natural disasters due to climate change , calling for preventive action “which, in the final analysis, will be less costly”.