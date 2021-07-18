Bridges over the Danube river in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters Bridges over the Danube river in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters
Bridges over the Danube river in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters
Austria
World /  Europe

Austria investigates reports of ‘Havana syndrome’ sickness among US officials

  • Unexplained ‘attacks’ have caused sickness and even brain damage in US diplomats and intelligence officials in Cuba, China, Russia and other countries
  • Scientists have theorised that the attacks, which were first reported in Cuba in 2016 and after that in China, arise from pulsed microwaves

Topic |   Austria
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:09am, 18 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bridges over the Danube river in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters Bridges over the Danube river in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters
Bridges over the Danube river in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE