Bridges over the Danube river in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters
Austria investigates reports of ‘Havana syndrome’ sickness among US officials
- Unexplained ‘attacks’ have caused sickness and even brain damage in US diplomats and intelligence officials in Cuba, China, Russia and other countries
- Scientists have theorised that the attacks, which were first reported in Cuba in 2016 and after that in China, arise from pulsed microwaves
Topic | Austria
Bridges over the Danube river in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters