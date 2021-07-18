French director Julia Ducournau and jury president Spike Lee at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on Saturday. Photo: AFP French director Julia Ducournau and jury president Spike Lee at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Cannes Film Festival’s top honour mistakenly announced early by jury president Spike Lee

  • Lee announced the serial killer odyssey Titane as the winner of the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, at the start of the awards ceremony
  • If confirmed at the end of the show, it would make French director Julia Ducournau only the second female filmmaker to win the Palme d’Or

Associated Press
Updated: 3:51am, 18 Jul, 2021

