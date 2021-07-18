French director Julia Ducournau and jury president Spike Lee at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Cannes Film Festival’s top honour mistakenly announced early by jury president Spike Lee
- Lee announced the serial killer odyssey Titane as the winner of the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, at the start of the awards ceremony
- If confirmed at the end of the show, it would make French director Julia Ducournau only the second female filmmaker to win the Palme d’Or
Topic | France
