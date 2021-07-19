German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer, right, at the flooded village of Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer, right, at the flooded village of Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The floods are terrifying, says Angela Merkel as Europe death toll rises to 184

  • Merkel pledged quick financial aid and a redoubled political focus on curbing climate change as the death toll from floods in western Europe rose
  • Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said more than US$354 million will be needed immediately

Associated Press
Updated: 3:04am, 19 Jul, 2021

