German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer, right, at the flooded village of Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The floods are terrifying, says Angela Merkel as Europe death toll rises to 184
- Merkel pledged quick financial aid and a redoubled political focus on curbing climate change as the death toll from floods in western Europe rose
- Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said more than US$354 million will be needed immediately
Topic | Germany
