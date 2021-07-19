Pacific islands control vast swathes of resource-rich ocean, forming a formidable boundary between the Americas and Asia. File photo: Reuters
France and Pacific Islands to counter ‘predatory’ fishing as China extends reach
- The South Pacific coastguard network will focus on information sharing, operational cooperation and training, says President Emmanuel Macron
- The US and allies, including France, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, are actively expanding their activity in the Pacific to counter China’s influence
Topic | France
Pacific islands control vast swathes of resource-rich ocean, forming a formidable boundary between the Americas and Asia. File photo: Reuters