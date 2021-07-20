A destroyed railway line and debris seen in Dernau after devastating floods struck. Photo: dpa
German workers race to provide aid, Covid-19 vaccines in flood areas in bid to prevent health emergency
- Last week’s deadly freak floods wrecked basic services in the Ahrweiler district, leaving residents knee-deep in debris and without sewage or drinking water
- If the clean-up operation does not move swiftly ahead, more disease will come in the floods’ wake, just as many had come to believe Covid-19 was nearly beaten
