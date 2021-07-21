A group of people thought to be migrants crossing from France arrive aboard a lifeboat at Dungeness, England on Tuesday. Photo: PA via AP
France and Britain agree to strengthen coastal patrols in crackdown on illegal migration
- France will double police numbers on its northern coast as well as reinforce air patrols in a bid to target small boats attempting the Channel crossing
- Britain will help fund the measures, which also include financing more migrant shelters in France
