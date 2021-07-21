Mairead McGuinness, EU commissioner for financial services. Photo: European Commission / DPA
EU plans agency to crack down on flow of dirty money after banks hit by wave of scandals
- The European Commission said the regulation by national authorities was no longer effective and called for the creation of a new central entity
- Major banks in countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Finland have been hit by a wave of dirty money scandals
