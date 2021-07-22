Chloe Zhao’s film Nomadland won the best picture Oscar in April. Photo: Reuters Chloe Zhao’s film Nomadland won the best picture Oscar in April. Photo: Reuters
Chloe Zhao’s film Nomadland won the best picture Oscar in April. Photo: Reuters
Chloe Zhao joins fellow Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho on Venice film festival jury

  • Zhao, who was born in China, collected Venice’s top prize last year for Nomadland, which also won the best picture Oscar this year
  • South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, whose film Parasite won the best picture Oscar in 2019, will preside as jury president

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:30am, 22 Jul, 2021

