A man wears a protective face mask at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: Reuters
France requires coronavirus passes for visitors to tourist attractions including Eiffel Tower
- The rule came into effect on Wednesday, the first step in a campaign against what the government calls a ‘stratospheric’ rise in Delta variant infections
- To get the pandemic pass, people must prove they are fully vaccinated, have tested negative for the coronavirus or recovered from Covid-19
