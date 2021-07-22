A British man has been charged in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack last summer. Photo: AP
British man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack that targeted politicians and celebrities
- Joseph O’Connor, 22, is accused of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts and of cyberstalking
- During the security breach, fake tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk
