British man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack that targeted politicians and celebrities

  • Joseph O’Connor, 22, is accused of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts and of cyberstalking
  • During the security breach, fake tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk

Associated Press
Updated: 6:45am, 22 Jul, 2021

A British man has been charged in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack last summer. Photo: AP
