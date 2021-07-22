Officials including Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, and Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party, lay flowers at the Utoya memorial earlier this week. Photo: NTB/DPA Officials including Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, and Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party, lay flowers at the Utoya memorial earlier this week. Photo: NTB/DPA
Officials including Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, and Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party, lay flowers at the Utoya memorial earlier this week. Photo: NTB/DPA
Terrorism
World /  Europe

Norway marks 10 years since massacre by neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik left 77 dead

  • In 2011, Breivik set off a bomb in Oslo that killed eight people before going on a shooting spree at an island summer camp for left-wing youths
  • Ten years on, many of the survivors of the attacks feel that Norway still has not truly faced up to the ideology that drove the neo-Nazi extremist

Topic |   Terrorism
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Oslo

Updated: 12:30pm, 22 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Officials including Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, and Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party, lay flowers at the Utoya memorial earlier this week. Photo: NTB/DPA Officials including Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, and Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party, lay flowers at the Utoya memorial earlier this week. Photo: NTB/DPA
Officials including Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, and Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party, lay flowers at the Utoya memorial earlier this week. Photo: NTB/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE