Officials including Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, and Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party, lay flowers at the Utoya memorial earlier this week. Photo: NTB/DPA
Norway marks 10 years since massacre by neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik left 77 dead
- In 2011, Breivik set off a bomb in Oslo that killed eight people before going on a shooting spree at an island summer camp for left-wing youths
- Ten years on, many of the survivors of the attacks feel that Norway still has not truly faced up to the ideology that drove the neo-Nazi extremist
Topic | Terrorism
Officials including Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, and Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party, lay flowers at the Utoya memorial earlier this week. Photo: NTB/DPA