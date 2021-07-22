Half-empty shelves at a supermarket in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: food shortages triggered by ‘pingdemic’ leave Britain’s supermarket shelves empty
- Supermarkets are struggling to stock shelves as thousands of workers went into isolation after being pinged by a contact-tracing app
- The business secretary said he is very concerned about the situation, while Iceland closed a number of stores due to staff shortages
