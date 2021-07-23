Venice has avoided being classed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in danger. Photo: AP
Venice avoids designation as ‘Unesco heritage site in danger’ at meeting in China
- Venice was able to avoid the classification by banning the passage of large cruise ships through parts of the lagoon
- The responsible committee of Unesco made the decision on Thursday at its ongoing 44th session in the Chinese city of Fuzhou
