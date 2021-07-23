British actress Sally Phillips attends the world premiere of the film Off The Rails at Leicester Square in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE British actress Sally Phillips attends the world premiere of the film Off The Rails at Leicester Square in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s health service workers join actors on the red carpet at London film premiere

  • Some 150 NHS staff were out to enjoy the screening of Off the Rails in central London’s Leicester Square, where a flash mob performed
  • The premiere was the first major red carpet event in London since most coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England

Reuters
Updated: 6:55am, 23 Jul, 2021

