Participants take part in the annual Christopher Street Day parade with the motto ‘Save Our Community- Save Your Pride’ in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Thousands march and dance for LGBT rights at parades in Berlin and Budapest
- In Berlin, the parade started with a call from Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s senator for culture, to make the city a ‘queer-freedom zone’
- In Budapest, the march wound through the city centre and crossed the Danube River on the Liberty Bridge
