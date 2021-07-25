Protesters demonstrate against the green pass in Piazza del Popolo, Rome, Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands in Italy protest against tougher regulations to contain coronavirus
- The ‘green pass’ certificate will allow fully vaccinated citizens to enter restaurants, museums, gyms and swimming pools, among other public places
- On Thursday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the requirement was not arbitrary, and that reopening required the continued use of the green pass
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
